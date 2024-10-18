National meat recall: List of NY, NJ schools impacted

A nationwide recall of nearly 12 million pounds of potentially listeria-contaminated meat and poultry now includes ready-to-eat meals sent to schools, restaurants, and major retailers in New Jersey and New York, according to federal officials.

The recall, issued on Oct. 9, covers foods produced between May 31 and Oct. 8. The meat used in those products was processed at a BrucePac manufacturing plant located in Durant, Oklahoma.

USDA officials have not confirmed any illnesses in connection to the recall.

The USDA has released a 342-page list of potentially affected locations and items, including chicken wraps from Trader Joe’s, chicken burritos from Costco, and various salads sold at Target and Walmart.

Below is a list of local schools and restaurants affected nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.