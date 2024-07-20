National Ice Cream Day in NYC: FREE treats, deals

National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

In 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, along with the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

The weather in New York City is expected to be in the high 80s, perfect for a cold and creamy (maybe free) ice cream.

To celebrate stores and shops across the city will serve up special deals on delicious frozen treats.

Here's a list of National Ice Cream Day deals in NYC.

Fini Pizza

Fini Pizza has partnered with In The Raw to give the first 200 guests free Italian ices made with In The Raw® products outside their three locations.

At each location, a special topping bar will complement additional ice cream flavors using ITR products such as their agaves and turbinado sugar.

The deal starts Sunda from 2 to 5 p.m.

Here are the participating locations:

Fini Pizza Williamsburg: 305 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Fini Pizza Amagansett: 237 Main St, Amagansett, NY

Fini Pizza Downtown BK: Barclays Center Plaza - 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

*Keep your eyes open for the Italian ice cream cart outside all Fini locations*

FILE - Tourists eating ice cream. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Taiyaki NYC

Taiyaki is teaming up "MONOPOLY GO!," the beloved mobile game and cultural phenomenon to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

The event will offer free limited edition scoops of ice cream flavors, each with Mr. Monopoly’s iconic mustache, top hat and bow tie like the Billion Dollar De Leche and MONOPOLY GO! $trawberry!

Here are the participating locations:

Taiyaki NYC Chinatown (119 Baxter Street): July 21 starting at 11 a.m. (free ice cream for the first 2100 people in line)

Taiyaki NYC Williamsburg (294 Bedford Avenue Brooklyn) July 21 starting at 12 p.m (free ice cream for the first 700 people in line)

Morgenstern’s

Credit: Morgenstern’s

Morgenstern's Bananas is teaming up with Russ and Daughters for the summer to bring New Yorkers a collection of Deli-style ice creams like the Sesame Bagel Ice Cream Sandwich.

Ice Cream lovers also have to get their hands on flavors like Pineapple Salted Egg Yolk, Durian Banana, Salted Malted Banana Custard, and Takis.

Sundae’s Best

Credit: Sundae's Best

This K-Town gelateria is the first to serve handcrafted Asian-inspired gelato flavors like Pandan, Choco Pie, Jeju Mandarin, Miso Caramel, and Honey Butter. T

They have 30 different flavors that rotate daily, so guests can expect unique options during any visit.

Schmackary’s

Known for its unique cookie treats, they are now offering a made-to-order Schmackary’s Infused Soft Serve for the summer.

Choose your soft serve flavor, your favorite Schmackary’s cookie, mix-in, and topping, and they mix it all together before adding whipped cream.

Carvel deals

According to Carvel, ice cream lovers can enjoy $6 off orders of $35 or more on Uber Eats and DoorDash from July 18 to July 21.

Additionally, the ice cream company is releasing of its newest merch collection Camp Carvel, which features hiking items including badges, tees and more.

Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Van Leeuwen deals

Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty, has partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, to introduce a Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary flavor on National Ice Cream Day.

For one day only, pints of the Yummy Berry White Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream will be available to purchase nationwide at Van Leeuwen scoop shops.

The flavor blends white chocolate ice cream with swirls of raspberry jam and chunks of truffle brownies.

The company will also donate 50% of the profits to kindness.org , a nonprofit on a mission to educate and inspire people to choose kindness.

Dairy Queen deals

Dairy Queen Rewards members can get a free Dilly Bar with any order of $1 or more.

The DQ treat features a vanilla soft serve encased in a chocolate coating and served on a popsicle stick.

The freebie is available for one day only on July 21 at participating U.S. locations.

FOX Digital contributed to this article.