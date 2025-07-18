National Ice Cream Day in NYC: Deals, freebies

The Brief National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 20. In 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, along with the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate, stores and shops across the city will serve up special deals on delicious frozen treats.



National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 20.

In 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month, along with the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

To celebrate, stores and shops across the city will serve up special deals on delicious frozen treats.

Here's a list of National Ice Cream Day deals in NYC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: A woman's Van Leeuwen new Kraft mac and cheese flavor ice cream melts due to the high temperatures at a popup truck near Union Square on July 14, 2021 in New York City. The new flavor was released on July 14th in honor o Expand

Van Leeuwen

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Van Leeuwen, where $3 scoops of their fan-favorite Honeycomb flavor will be available at all locations from 12–2pm.

In Tribeca, their shop will transform into the Honeycomb Hub from 11am–4pm, featuring themed decor, limited-edition treats, and scratch-off tickets for the first 100 guests with chances to win prizes like free scoop cards, signed cookbooks, merch, or the exclusive Van Leeuwen x Lovesac Honeycomb CitySac.

Fans can also enter a giveaway by following @vanleeuwenicecream and @lovesac on Instagram and tagging a friend for a chance to win a 3-gallon tub of Honeycomb ice cream, the CitySac, and a custom ice cream scooper by Material.

Heap’s Ice Cream

At Heap’s Ice Cream in Williamsburg, the first 100 guests will get free scoops starting at 11:30am, followed by $3 scoops for the rest of the day. Known for nostalgic-meets-modern flavors made with local milk and cream, Heap’s is also debuting its second "Sandwiched" drop with Sawa, featuring Strawberry & Cream ice cream between pistachio semolina rose cookies.

Weis Markets

Weis Markets is offering pints of its Weis Quality Ice Cream to news outlets and stations for on-air segments in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, with over 70 flavors made using locally sourced cream from Pennsylvania dairy farmers.

Sweet Graffiti

At Sweet Graffiti in Herald Square, pastry chef Romina Peixoto is serving the luxe, photo-ready Dubai Ice Cream Sundae—vanilla soft serve topped with pistachio cream, golden kataifi, chocolate syrup, and pistachio crumble, perfect for foodies and Instagram content creators.

Adda

Adda in the East Village is offering kulfi pops for dessert—ultra-creamy Indian ice cream served on a stick and dipped tableside in lemon, chocolate, or strawberry sauce—making for a bold and dramatic end to any meal.

Medium Rare

Medium Rare in Murray Hill brings back old-school charm with its Hot Fudge Sundae, a simple but nostalgic combo of vanilla ice cream, warm fudge, whipped cream, and rainbow sprinkles, ideal for date nights or classic dessert lovers.

Virgil’s Real BBQ

Virgil’s Real BBQ in Times Square is serving up a gooey ice cream cookie sandwich made with chocolate chip and double chocolate chip cookies, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, and a drizzle of hot fudge—a sweet finish to your BBQ feast.

(AUSTRALIA OUT) A person giving ice cream to another person. (Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Carmine’s

Carmine’s in Times Square and on the Upper West Side continues its legacy of dessert theater with the Titanic Sundae, a six-scoop tower stacked on chocolate torta with strawberries, caramelized bananas, hazelnuts, hot fudge, and whipped cream, designed for sharing or for going solo on a sugar high.

Mother’s Cookies and Carvel

Mother’s Cookies and Carvel are launching a giveaway from July 18 to 26 to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, offering a chance to win a Carvel gift card and treats featuring Mother’s Chocolatey Dynamite Dinosaurs. To enter, fans must follow @motherscookiesus and @carvelicecream on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and tag a friend.

W New York – Times Square

W New York – Times Square is teaming up with the iconic NYC dessert institution Serendipity for a one-day-only ice cream pop-up from 12pm–8pm on July 20 at 1567 Broadway, 7th Floor. Guests can try two exclusive sundaes—the Avant Garde with vanilla ice cream, lady fingers, blood orange sauce and chantilly cream, or the Whatever, Whenever with dulce de leche ice cream, caramel popcorn and glittered whipped cream—or build their own sundae for $12. The first 50 guests will receive their sundae free.

Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving free soft serve ice cream to the first 100 kids ages 12 and under at three participating zoo locations: Dancing Crane, The Patio, and Asia Plaza Sweet Shop. The offer starts at 10am and includes vanilla, chocolate, or twist in a cup or cone, with optional sprinkles, as long as you show the Bronx Zoo’s social post at checkout. The soft serve is the same recipe they’ve been serving for over 30 years, sourced from local dairy partner Derle Farms.

In the Raw and Fini Pizz

In the Raw and Fini Pizza are teaming up for a National Ice Cream Day pop-up and will be handing out sweet treats and goodie bags. Details are still to come, but they’d love to be included in any weekend roundups or what-to-do lists, and they’re inviting attendees to swing by and pick up their reserved goodie bag.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Correction Officer eats ice cream as he joins others in participating in the annual Guyana Independence Parade in Brooklyn on June 01, 2025 in New York City. This year’s parade, which also includes an afternoon of food a Expand

Morganstern's

From July 17 to 17 only, Halfday and Morgenstern’s are teaming up for the Halfday Tropical Delight Sundae, an over-the-top $13 sundae served inside a Halfday Tropical Tea can, filled with pineapple whip, whipped cream, tropical fruit, raspberry jelly, pineapple guava sauce, and green tea gummies. The exclusive flavor is available at Morgenstern’s SoHo location, and this Saturday and Sunday, the first 150 guests each day will receive free sundaes and Halfday merch—perfect for anyone building a weekend "things to do" list or chasing limited-edition foodie experiences.

Maman

Finally, from now through August 17, maman is offering a must-try Pistachio Drizzle Ice Cream Sandwich at its flagship location at 3 W. 18th Street. The $7.50 dessert is a collaboration with Alec’s Ice Cream and Graza, featuring ultra-creamy pistachio ice cream with dark chocolate flakes and candied pistachios between halves of Maman’s pistachio croissant, finished with a drizzle of Graza olive oil. It’s available for a month, but Ice Cream Day is a great excuse to try it early—and you can also find the Alec’s x Graza Pistachio Crunch Ice Cream at Whole Foods.

Yogurtland

National Ice Cream Day is almost here and Yogurtland is giving fans a double-sweet reason to celebrate. On Sunday, July 20, Real Rewards members will earn double points on all in-store and online orders (excluding third-party delivery) just for enjoying their favorite frozen treats. Whether it’s a swirl of classic froyo or a build-your-own creation piled high with toppings, Yogurtland is the go-to destination to cool down and treat yourself this summer.

Keebler

To celebrate the day, Keebler is giving ice cream lovers a chance to win Keebler’s National Ice Cream Day package, inclusive of a variety of the brand’s ice cream, sugar and waffle cones.

From July 18 through July 28, follow @Keebler and comment on the giveaway post with your ideal Keebler cone combo to enter. No purchase necessary. U.S. only, 18+. Ends on July 28, 2025.