Friday is Economic Blackout Day: Here's what it means

On Friday, Feb. 28, there was a call for a 24-hour "economic blackout" to protest the alleged malign influence of billionaires, big corporations and both major political parties on the lives of working Americans.

What is Economic Blackout Day?

An "economic blackout" is a time when U.S. residents do not spend any money as an act of "economic resistance."

The movement was encouraged by the People’s Union USA, a grassroots organization "dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability, and corporate reform," according to the union’s website.

The organization's website says it's not tied to a political party but stands for all people.

Requests for comment sent to the group's email address this week did not receive a reply.

Why Feb. 28?

Feb. 28 is just the first date of the "economic blackout," according to the organization.

What they're saying:

"February 28 is a symbolic start to economic resistance, a day where we show corporations and politicians that we control the economy."

The date itself is not tied to any historical event and has no underlying meaning.

When does it start?

The planned blackout is scheduled to run from 12 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

The activist group advised customers to abstain from making any purchases, whether in store or online, but particularly not from big retailers or chains. It wants participants to avoid fast food and filling their car gas tanks, and says shoppers with emergencies or in need of essentials should support a local small business and try not to use a credit or debit card.

Upcoming blackouts

Timeline:

The People’s Union USA is encouraging future "economic blackout" events beginning Friday through April.

These future blackouts include more specific targets, such as an Amazon Blackout and a Walmart Blackout, as well as several more 24-hour economic blackout days.

March 7-14: Amazon Blackout (No Amazon purchases, no Whole Foods, no Prime orders)

March 21-28: Nestle Blackout (Boycotting Nestle-owned brands "due to water exploitation, child labor and corporate greed.")

March 28: 24-hour economic blackout No. 2

April 7-13: Walmart Blackout

April 18: 24-hour economic blackout No. 3

April 21-27: General Mills Blackout (" Exposing food industry corruption and the poisoning of our families.")

Will the events have an impact?

Some retailers may feel a slight pinch from Friday's broad "blackout," which is taking place in a tough economic environment, experts said.

Renewed inflation worries and President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on imported goods have already had an effect on consumer sentiment .

What they're saying:

"The (market share) pie is just so big," Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor at market research firm Circana, said. "You can’t afford to have your slices get smaller.

Consumers are spending more money on food. And that means there’s more pressure on general merchandise or discretionary products."

Still, Cohen thinks the overall impact may be limited, with any meaningful sales declines more likely to surface in liberal-leaning coastal regions and big cities.

Past boycotts

The backstory:

Other boycotts have produced different results.

Target saw a drop in sales in the spring and summer quarter of 2023 that the discounter attributed in part to customer backlash over a collection honoring LGBTQ+ communities for Pride Month. As a result, Target didn’t carry Pride merchandise in all of its stores the following year.

It was a different story for Bud Light, which spent decades as America’s bestselling beer.

Sales plummeted in 2023 after the brand sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light’s sales still haven’t fully recovered, according to alcohol consulting company Bump Williams.