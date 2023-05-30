National Doughnut Day: Krispy Kreme offering free treat to celebrate

Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate its favorite national "holiday" with you.

The doughnut empire is treating all guests to one free doughnut on National Doughnut Day, which is Friday, June 2.

You can also get an original glazed doughnut for $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

Any doughnut is available to get for free on National Doughnut Day, including Krispy Kreme’s "Fan Favs" that are back for a limited time.

The returned popular flavors are Banana Pudding, Chocolate Kreme Pie, Key Lime Pie, and Strawberries and Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s National Doughnut Day offers are available in shop and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain often makes headlines for its inventive promotions.

In addition to bringing back the ‘fan favs,’ Krispy Kreme recently offered free doughnuts to graduating seniors and dropped a new line of cookie-flavored doughnuts that use Oreo and Chips Ahoy! pieces.

This story was reported from Detroit.