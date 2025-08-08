National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan's Sixth Avenue

The Brief The 43rd Annual National Dominican Day Parade will take place this Sunday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. The event celebrates Dominican culture and heritage with a vibrant procession of music, dancing and community floats. There will be multiple streets closed at various points during the parade.



The 43rd Annual National Dominican Day Parade is set to bring a vibrant celebration of culture and heritage to the streets of Manhattan this weekend. The festivities are a cornerstone of the city's summer events, honoring the traditions and contributions of the Dominican community.

National Dominican Day Parade

What we know:

What time is the parade?

The parade will kick off this Sunday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., transforming Sixth Avenue into a lively procession of music, dancing and colorful floats.

A formal Benefit Gala will also be held on Friday, August 8, at 8 p.m. at Greentree Country Club to celebrate and support the parade.

What is the parade's route?

The parade route will run along Sixth Avenue, from 37th Street to 55th Street.

An informational booth will be available at Fifth Avenue and 37th Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. that morning.

The procession will form on streets between Fifth Avenue to Broadway on 36th Street, and Fifth to Seventh Avenue on 37th and 38th Streets, starting at 8 a.m.

What streets will be closed?

The NYC Department of Transportation has listed the following streets to be closed at different parts of the parade, at the discretion of the NYPD:

Formation:

Sixth Avenue between 37th Street and 38th Street

36th Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue

37th and 38th streets between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

Route:

Sixth Avenue between 36th Street and 55th Street

Dispersal:

55th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

The backstory:

Founded in 1983, the National Dominican Day Parade, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the legacy, culture, and achievements of the Dominican people. The parade’s mission is to raise awareness and promote the cultural pride of Dominicans residing in the United States, as well as to serve as a beacon for people of all backgrounds.

The event, which has grown to be one of the largest in New York City, highlights the community’s rich history and its impact on the city. The parade’s theme this year is "Unión en Cultura y Tradición," or "Union in Culture and Tradition."