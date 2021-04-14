National Anime Day: Binge-watch dozens of anime shows and movies for free on Tubi

article

Instead of running away from that terrifying Titan in your dreams (or nightmares), run to the couch and celebrate National Anime Day binge-watching some popular anime shows and movies for free.

April 15 marks National Anime Day and Tubi has an extensive collection of anime titles from nostalgic classics like "Cowboy Bebop" and "Akira" to more recent hits including "Hunter X," "Naruto," and "One Punch Man."

Anime is a universally loved genre that has brought droves of people together to bond over their favorite shows and characters at conventions from Florida to California. And with or without the cosplay, you too can celebrate National Anime Day by streaming hundreds of popular anime movies and shows.

Here are a few of the anime titles available on Tubi:

Afro Samurai (2007): Starring Samuel L. Jackson.

"He's a legend with an ice cold soul and a jones for revenge: Afro Samurai. As a kid, he saw his father slaughtered. Now a man, Afro journeys to the mountain to face destiny. The perpetrators are gonna get what they deserve."

Akira (1987): Starring Mitsuo Iwata and Nozomu Sasaki.

"A mysterious child with psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation."

Attack on Titan (2013)

"From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress."

Bananya (2016): Starring Yoshikazu Ebisu, Yuki Kaji and Ayumu Murase.

"The world is ripe for adventure when you're a cat who lives inside a banana, with plenty of kitty friends to share in your discoveries!"

Bleach (2012): Starring Matsuoka Yuki, Morita Masakazu, Orikasa Fumiko, Sugiyama Noriaki and Honda Takako.

"Ichigo could always see ghosts, but when a Soul Reaper transfers her powers to him he find his calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil."

Cowboy Bebop (1999): Starring Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Steve Blum and Beau Billingslea.

"Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation—and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they’re the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071."

Death Note (2007): Starring Mamoru Miyano and Kappei Yamaguchi.

"Light Yagami is just another bored student until he finds the Death Note, a mysterious notebook that grants the power to kill anyone he names."

Fairy Tail (2016): Starring Erza Scarlet.

"Four young wizards from the most destructive guild in Fiore team up to take jobs, forging a bond more powerful than any magic and keeps growing."

Galaxy Express 999 (1978): Starring Masako Ikeda and Masako Nozawa.

"In a distant future, Tetsuro a human boy who wants his body replaced with a robotic one. This is possible, but to do so he has to reach the Immortal Planet onboard the space train Galaxy Express 999."

GeGeGe No Kitaro (2018): Starring Yukiyo Fujii, Toshio Furukawa and Masako Nozawa.

"The sole survivor of the Ghost Tribe joins his brave friends as they fight for a peaceful existence in a world where humans oppose spirits."

Hunter X Hunter (2014): Starring Megumi Han, Miyuki Sawashiro, Keiji Fujiwara, Mariya Ise and Daisuke Namikawa.

"A young boy, who dreams of being a hunter like his father, must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam."

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (2019): Starring Chikao Otsuka, Nobuo Tanaka, Juurouta Kosugi and Hirotaka Suzuoki.

"Based on the Shonen Jump manga series, this multigenerational tale follows the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil."

King’s Avatar: For the Glory (2019): Starring Ketsu, Bian Jiang and Lei Xia.

"After being selected to compete in an elite electronic sports championship, a squad of young gamers prepares for the epic showdown."

KenIchi: The Mightiest Disciple (2006): Starring Tomokazu Seki, Tomoko Kawakami and Sonny Strait.

"A brainy bookworm, who seems destined to be bullied, sees his fortune change, when he meets a butt-kicking cutie and her martial artist roommates."

Mononoke (2007): Starring Takahiro Sakurai.

"In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. In order to draw his sword he must understand the Form, Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake."

Naruto (2006): Starring Junko Takeuchi.

"12 years ago, the Nine-Tailed Fox claimed many lives before its spirit was contained with a baby boy who has now grown to become a ninja-in-training."

Toriko (2011): Starring Todd Haberkorn, Ryôtarô Okiayu, Romi Pak and Josh Grelle.

"Gourmet food hunter Toriko follows his dream of foraging the earth and animal kingdom for the rarest and most precious meal ingredients."

One Piece (1999): Starring Mayumi Tanaka and Akemi Okamura.

"On his quest to become king of the pirates, captain Monkey D. Luffy staffs his ship with a motley crew of sea raiders to claim a legendary treasure."

One Punch Man (2019): Starring Makoto Furukawa and Kaito Ishikawa."A hero becomes so strong from training that he can take out his worst foes with one punch, but strength has lost him his hair and fighting passion."

Yu-Gi-Oh! (2006): Starring Amy Birnbaum, Darren Dunstan, Wayne Grayson, Dan Green, Eric Stuart and Megan Hollingshead.

"Follows the adventures of teenager Yugi, whose magical secret comes to life when he plays his favorite card game: 'Duel Monsters."

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX (2008): Starring David Wills and Scottie Ray.

"Follow a new generation of duelists at the prestigious Duel Academy—a highly competitive boarding school where pencils and books have been replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards!"

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

