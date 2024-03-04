Nassau University Medical Center on the brink as losses top $560M

Nassau University Medical Center, the county's only public hospital, could run out of money by the end of the month, according to a new report.

The report on Nassau Health Care Corp, or NHCC, by an outside consultant revealed that the hospital has seen more than $560M in losses over the last five years.

Democrats in the county blame businessman and donor Matthew Bruderman, who Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman appointed, arguing that he mismanaged hospital finances.

"He came here roughly two years ago and said he’d turn the hospital around and today we’re at the brink of collapse," said County Legislator Siela Bynoe.

If the hospital runs out of money, thousands of employee retirement funds, patients, and jobs will be in jeopardy.

A letter from the New York State Department of Health to Nassau University cites a lack of strong leadership. However, Blakeman blames a lack of state funding.

"I’m willing to enter into negotiations to give up County control on the board if they take full responsibility," Blakeman said.

But the state will step in if the hospital complies with a list of requirements. This would include submitting a five-year plan and a list of the highest-paid staffers, along with the replacement of some leadership.

"They must do a competent search so that the right person is leading the hospital’s finances, not someone’s friend," Legislator Carriè Solages said.

Blakeman says the state is being political.

As for Bruderman, he calls it reckless and plans to lay out a plan on Tuesday. Those calling for his termination say it’s too little too late.