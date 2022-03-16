Nassau County woman killed in murder-suicide attempt

article

Nassau County police are investigating after a 29-year-old Irene Spantopanagos was stabbed to death in an apparent murder-suicide attempt in North Massapequa last week.

According to authorities, officers from the Nassau County Police Department's Seventh Precinct were called after a reported disturbance at a home on North Manhattan Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women, ages 22 and 29, who had allegedly been stabbed by a 34-year-old man. Police say that after the stabbings the man made an attempt to take his own life.

Police gave aid to both victims and the suspect before taking all three to a nearby hospital.

Spantopanagos was pronounced dead the following day, while the 22-year-old victim and the suspect remain in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

