Nassau County police officers help woman deliver baby in Westbury

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northern Nassau County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Middlesex County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Monmouth County

Nassau County police officers help woman deliver baby in Westbury

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Westbury
FOX 5 NY
article

Credit: Nassau County Police Department.

LONG ISLAND - Two Nassau County police officers had to serve as midwives early Friday morning in Westbury

According to police, at 8:17 a.m., Officers Borchers and Stewart, along with AMTs Billian and Fotopoulis responded to an emergency call about a woman in labor at a house on College Lane.

The expectant mother, Tamara Gaffney, 30, of New Cassel, was already experiencing contractions just one minute apart. With the help of the officers and the AMTs, just minutes later at 8:33 a.m., she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Noah.

Both mother and baby were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for further evaluation. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App