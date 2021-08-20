Nassau County police officers help woman deliver baby in Westbury

article

Two Nassau County police officers had to serve as midwives early Friday morning in Westbury.

According to police, at 8:17 a.m., Officers Borchers and Stewart, along with AMTs Billian and Fotopoulis responded to an emergency call about a woman in labor at a house on College Lane.

The expectant mother, Tamara Gaffney, 30, of New Cassel, was already experiencing contractions just one minute apart. With the help of the officers and the AMTs, just minutes later at 8:33 a.m., she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Noah.

Both mother and baby were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for further evaluation.

