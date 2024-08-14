It is officially illegal to wear a mask in public in Nassau County.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed the controversial bill into law on Wednesday.

The bill was introduced by Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip who says the policy is meant for those who intend to cause harm, leaving it up to police discretion.

"We're not looking to harass innocent people," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a press conference Wednesday.

Blakeman also said that police would be trained in how to deal with the issue in public places.

Despite critics who say the bill would violate the First Amendment, supporters claim the bill would keep protesters who commit acts of harassment or violence from evading accountability.

Still, no specific plan has been announced to enact such a ban in Nassau County, but lawmakers say medical conditions or religious imperatives will be excused.

Featured article

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said officers would know the difference between someone wearing a mask for criminal reasons and someone wearing it for medical or religious purposes.

However, he did not explain how exactly.

What happens if you wear a mask in public?

Phillip says recent attacks against the Jewish community have been done by individuals wearing a mask, looking to conceal their identity.

The new law would ban facial coverings on public property for people over 16.

The law also proposes that anyone caught with a mask could face up to a year in jail as well as a $1,000 fine.

Mask bans in NYC

New York passed a law banning face masks in public in the 1800s as a response to protests over rent. It was suspended in 2020 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of a pandemic public health campaign, and masks were also made mandatory for subway riders until September 2022.

The mask ban previously had drawn criticism from civil rights groups that argued it was selectively enforced to break up protests where people wanted to hide their identities to avoid legal or professional repercussions.

Supporters claim the bill would keep protesters who commit acts of harassment or violence from evading accountability.