Nassau County man dies shoveling snow after winter storm

Police in Nassau County have reported that a man died while shoveling snow after Saturday's blizzard on Long Island.

According to authorities, the victim, a 53-year-old man was found on January 29 lying on his back with a shovel beside him in Syosset.

The Syosset Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to North Shore Syosset Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man is one of several fatalities that occurred on Long Island during the storm, including an elderly man who fell into a swimming pool in Cutchogue and drowned while shoveling snow.

The blizzard hit Long Island especially hard, dropping well over 18 inches of snow in several areas, topping out at 24.7 inches in Islip.

