Nassau County lawmaker looks to young volunteers to help his re-election campaign

Fifteen may be the average age for these interns but they've got the hunger for success and a skill set that's way beyond their years.

Their role model - Josh Lafazan who isn't much more than a decade older than most of them. The Nassau County legislator is up for re-election next month and he's counting on the kids to run his campaign.

“We have a communications team, a social media team, an absentee ballot team and a door knocking team where we go into the community and knock on doors,” said Legis. Lafazan.

The youngest intern of them all - 12-year-old Nicholas Fernandes.

“I feel like I'm littler than everyone but I can still make an impact in the community,” he said.

His mom Viveka is proud her son chose volunteering over video games and she recognizes Legislator Lafazan's passion for politics.

“He's young blood,” she said. “He brings change and that's what our young kids want.”

Since the 25-year-old is the youngest-ever legislator to be elected in Nassau County, it'd only be fitting for 20-year-old Chase Serota to be his re-election campaign manager.

“I think the future of campaigns run by young people is in our hands and people will look at our campaign to test and to judge whether it's a viable option for other candidates in the future,” Serota said.

Legislator Lafazan says what makes this campaign extra special is that every intern has a bio with their picture featured on the wall. It gives them a sense of pride and makes them feel like they belong.

Lafazan who fights for vulnerable groups including those with disabilities and substance abuse has passed ten bills in his first term. While most of his campaign volunteers are too young to vote, he’s determined to teach them that that age doesn't matter.