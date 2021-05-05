Nassau County launches imitative to vaccinate high school students

article

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has announced a new county-wide initiative to get high schoolers vaccinated.

"Nassau County is leading the way in getting residents vaccinated, and I’m proud that we’ve now gotten 73% of our adult population vaccinated. However, in order to soundly defeat this pandemic and return to normal life, we need as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves – including young people. In partnership with young leaders in our communities, we will keep up our incredible vaccination pace so we can get Nassau back to normal," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The program will aim to vaccinate 500 teens between the ages of 16 and 18 each day using the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently authorized for those aged 16 and up.

The campaign will take place from May 13-16, and you can sign up by visiting the county website.

Advertisement