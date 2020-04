A Nassau County detective is hospitalized in Queens after being struck by a vehicle at a gas station in Corona, Queens.

The incident occurred just before midnight at the Horace Harding Expwy (LIE service road) near 99th Street.

Video from Citizen App shows numerous police vehicles at the scene early Wednesday morning.

The officer was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital with a leg injury.

Nassau County Police are looking for at least one suspect.