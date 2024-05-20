Nassau County 911 system restored after outage

article

According to County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the 9-1-1 emergency system in Nassau County has been restored to full capability after a brief outage on Monday afternoon.

The system went down for roughly an hour on Monday, causing officials to request residents call different numbers in the case of fire or police emergencies.

"The vendor who operates the system has been contacted and is immediately pursuing a solution," Blakeman said in a statement when the network went down.

The reason for the outage remains unclear.

This is a Developing News update, a previous version of the story follows below:

The 9-1-1 emergency system in Nassau County went down on Monday afternoon, according to County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The reason for the outage, or how long it is expected to last is currently unclear.

Here are the emergency numbers you need to know while the system is down:

For fire emergencies, call: 516-742-3300

Residents are being urged to call their local precinct for police emergencies.