Nanny's assault inside Hoboken park sparks outcry for increased security

A nanny in Hoboken is recovering after she was brutally assaulted in Church Square Park on Halloween, sparking outrage among residents and calls for improved safety measures.

"What’s the plan for action? And that’s the part we want to make sure is not lost in all of this," said Bill Robertson, who, along with his wife Joelle, employs the nanny.

In support of the victim, the couple started a GoFundMe campaign to cover her medical expenses and recovery, raising over $15,000, well above their initial $5,000 goal.

The attack reportedly occurred when a man, later identified as 31-year-old Troy Timberlake, approached the nanny and her friends in the park. Timberlake allegedly spit on her, then knocked her to the ground and punched her repeatedly. Several bystanders attempted to intervene and were also attacked.

Police charged Timberlake with aggravated assault, marking his fourth violent offense since September.

The attack left nearby residents deeply concerned.

"I haven’t stepped foot in the park since Halloween, and a number of my friends have stopped going there altogether," said Agatha Frose, a local resident.

The Robertsons also expressed worry over their nanny's emotional and physical trauma.

"The emotional trauma on the other side of a situation like this can’t be forgotten. Her day-to-day will be impacted in ways we can’t possibly understand," Robertson said.

In the aftermath of the attack, many residents are now calling for an increased police presence to ensure safety.

Hoboken City Councilman Paul Presinzano voiced his support for more security, stating, "If public safety is our priority, we need to move resources to make sure that’s taken care of so the community feels safe when they go to the park, which they should."