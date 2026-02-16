WATCH: Retired police lieutenant discusses gloves, possible motive in Nancy Guthrie case

The Brief Retired Las Vegas police Lt. Randy Sutton said the glove resembles one seen on surveillance video, but cautioned against assuming it belongs to the suspect. Sutton also cast doubt on early speculation that Guthrie’s disappearance was the result of a botched burglary, calling that theory unlikely. "This individual came here with intent. Without a shadow of a doubt, this was a targeted abduction," Sutton said, in part.



DNA found on a glove recovered two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home could help investigators identify who was there the night she vanished, as authorities continue searching for the missing woman.

What they're saying:

Retired Las Vegas police Lt. Randy Sutton joined Good Day New York on Monday morning, where he said the glove resembles one seen on surveillance video, but cautioned against assuming it belongs to the suspect.

"This individual came here with intent. Without a shadow of a doubt, this was a targeted abduction." — Retired Las Vegas police Lt. Randy Sutton

"These gloves are obtainable in any Lowe’s or Home Depot," Sutton said. "It’s a lead that needs to be followed up … but I caution against getting too excited that this is the glove."

The glove was sent by the Pima County sheriff to a private lab for testing.

Results will be turned over to the FBI and compared against CODIS, the agency’s national DNA database. Investigators will also try to match any profile developed from the glove to unidentified DNA found inside Guthrie’s home.

In addition, Sutton cast doubt on early speculation that Guthrie’s disappearance was the result of a botched burglary, calling that theory unlikely.

"In Pima County, the incidence of home invasion robberies or nighttime burglaries is just about zero," he said. "Somebody doesn’t come to a home dressed like this monster that we’re seeing on video to commit a burglary. This individual came here with intent. Without a shadow of a doubt, this was a targeted abduction."

Authorities initially treated the case as a missing person's investigation, but later determined the home was a crime scene, Sutton said, noting that stranger abductions are rare and typically draw intense law enforcement attention.

He also criticized the handling of evidence, saying the home was cleared within 24 hours and not properly secured, potentially compromising the scene. Reports that investigators discarded gloves during searches were "mind-boggling," he said.

Big picture view:

Guthrie remains missing as investigators await DNA results that could provide a critical break in the case.