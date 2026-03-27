Nancy Guthrie case: What clues came from Savannah Guthrie interview?

The Brief Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than 50 days. In a recent interview, Savannah Guthrie shared new information about the case, including that the door to her mother's house was propped open, and two ransom notes the family believe to be legitimate. The Today Show host announced she would return on April 6.



Nearly two months after Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Arizona home, we're still learning more about the case and the search. In a recent interview with her Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie shared more information about the investigation previously unknown to the public.

FOX 5 NY spoke with retired NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar about what came out of the interview, and what it could suggest about the case.

SUGGESTED: Nancy Guthrie's doors were 'propped open,' Savannah Guthrie says

Guthrie house doors propped open

What we know:

In her interview, Savannah Guthrie shared that the back door to her mother's house were propped open when they came to the house after her disappearance. She said that the propped doors, combined with blood on the front doorstep, were some of the first signs that "something [was] very wrong here."

RELATED: 'We are in agony': Savannah Guthrie speaks on mother Nancy's disappearance

According to Alcazar, the propped doors could be a clue about how many suspects police could be looking for.

"Her saying that they propped the door open to me signals that it might be multiple perpetrators," Alcazar said. "…Some people speculate maybe it's just to get out of there quickly, but I'm leaning towards he propped it open because maybe there were other bad guys coming in."

Nancy Guthrie ransom notes

Dig deeper:

Savannah Guthrie also confirmed in her interview with Kotb that the family had received two ransom notes that they believe to be legitimate.

Alcazar said that the notes and how the family received them, could offer police different clues.

"We have ways to track if it was electronic," Alcazar said. "We can track how that was sent. And if it were, better yet, a hard letter, you can get more DNA evidence or fingerprints."

Lack of tips ‘concerning’

What they're saying:

While Alcazar says that the propped doors could signal that there could be multiple suspects, he still believes there's just one suspect responsible, he says, for one reason.

"It does seem like it's multiple perpetrators. What only gives me pause is that I'm assuming we don't have any tips yet. If there's not many tips, I'm just assuming that it might possibly be one person, one man, one story," Alcazar said. "That's why we're not getting tips. But again, I could be wrong. They could have multiple tips they're working on right now, but it's just unusual that this case, so widespread throughout the world, we're not getting any tips that we know of. It gives me a pause that it might not be multiple perpetrators, it might be one."

Savannah Guthrie's Today Show return

What's next:

Savannah Guthrie announced in her interview with Kotb that she'll be returning to the Today Show on April 6.