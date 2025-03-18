WATCH LIVE: NASA's astronauts are coming home

The Brief Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been aboard the International Space Station since last spring, undocked this morning and boarded a SpaceX capsule with two other astronauts. At 4:45 p.m. ET, coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth will begin, according to a published schedule of events by NASA. The deorbit burn is scheduled for approximately 5:11 p.m. ET, and the splashdown at about 5:57 p.m. ET. Wilmore and Williams were originally expected to return just a week after launching on Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule on June 5, 2024.



After more than nine months in orbit following a delayed Boeing test flight, two astronauts have finally bid farewell to their orbital home.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been aboard the International Space Station since last spring, undocked this morning and boarded a SpaceX capsule with two other astronauts.

How to watch Crew-9’s return

FOX 5 NY will livestream the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth from the ISS on YouTube.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, a return-to-Earth media conference is planned in Houston with several NASA and SpaceX officials.

Astronauts finally coming home

The SpaceX capsule undocked in the early hours and is set to splash down off the Florida Panhandle coast Tuesday evening, weather permitting.

At 4:45 p.m. ET, coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth will begin, according to a published schedule of events by NASA . The deorbit burn is scheduled for approximately 5:11 p.m. ET, and the splashdown at about 5:57 p.m. ET.

FILE - NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Commander Butch Wilmore (L) and Pilot Suni Williams walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Expand

Wilmore and Williams were originally expected to return just a week after launching on Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule on June 5, 2024. However, multiple problems delayed their trip to the space station, and NASA eventually sent Starliner back empty, transferring the pilots to SpaceX. This pushed their return to February, with further delays caused by SpaceX capsule issues.

The arrival on Sunday of their relief crew meant Wilmore and Williams could finally leave. NASA cut them loose a little early, given the iffy weather forecast later this week. They left with NASA’s Nick Hague and Russia’s Alexander Gorbunov, who arrived in their own SpaceX capsule last fall with two empty seats reserved for the Starliner duo.

Wilmore and Williams quickly became full crew members, conducting experiments, repairing equipment, and even spacewalking together. Williams set a record for the most time spent spacewalking by a female astronaut, with 62 hours over nine spacewalks. Both had previously lived aboard the station and refreshed their training before launching. Williams became the station's commander three months into their stay and held the role until earlier this month.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 members pose together for a portrait inside the vestibule between the International Space Station and the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft. (NASA)

While other astronauts have logged longer spaceflights over the decades, none had to deal with so much uncertainty or see the length of their mission expand by so much.

Both retired Navy captains, Wilmore and Williams stressed they didn’t mind spending more time in space — a prolonged deployment reminiscent of their military days. But they acknowledged it was tough on their families.

Wilmore, 62, missed most of his younger daughter’s senior year of high school; his older daughter is in college. Williams, 59, had to settle for internet calls from space to her mother. They’ll have to wait until they’re off the SpaceX recovery ship and flown to Houston before the long-awaited reunion with their loved ones.