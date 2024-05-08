Mystery car blaring animal noises on Roosevelt Island

Car noise is just a fact of life for people living in New York City, but on Roosevelt Island, one person has taken it a bit too far.

Residents say that a black muscle car has been driving around the island, blaring loud animal sounds at all hours of the day.

Neighbors tell the New York Post that this has been happening for roughly two years, but picked up last summer.

It is unclear who the driver of the car is, but most residents say they don't believe he's from the Island.