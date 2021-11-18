Mushroom-laced candy bars, 26 pounds of marijuana seized in Nassau County drug bust

A Nassau County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug charges after a drug bust at his house in Wantagh revealed 28 mushroom-laced candy bars, 26 pounds of marijuana, and 1,000 cartridges of THC.

"It looks like a Willy Wonka chocolate bar," said Patrick Ryder, commissioner of the Nassau County Police Department, while holding one of the chocolate bars which say they are laced with psilocybin mushrooms, a popular recreational drug used for its psychedelic effects.



Police say they arrested Anthony Salina, 38, on Wednesday night after Salina allegedly threatened his wife with a shotgun. Also confiscated was $31,000. The cash, according to officials a clear indicator he was likely selling the drugs.

"This here shows you the black market is alive and well," Ryder said. "These items are still hitting our streets."

Salina pleaded not guilty to charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and cannabis.

The CDC estimates more than 100,00 Americans died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021. Health officials for the sharp increase to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.

"Drugs, money, guns in a residential home in Nassau," Ryder said. "Not good for the neighborhood, not good for us, and the community."

Salina’s attorney declined to comment citing a policy he has for all pending cases.

Salina was released on his own recognizance. He faces up to 25 years if convicted and is due back in court later this month.