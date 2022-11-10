Museum pays tribute to tank veterans of World War II

A prayer to remember a painful moment in history was held at a ceremony at the Museum of American Armor on Long Island honoring World War II veterans who served on tank crews.

Two tank veterans — both in their 90s — were on hand for the ceremony, which featured working versions of the legendary Sherman tank used by the two veterans more than seven decades ago.

Sgt. Julius Fiorini, 99, of West Babylon, and Pfc. Andreadis, 96, of Huntington, recalled spending days, weeks and months in, on, and underneath Shermans as they fiercely fought for our freedom.

"It's indispensable having these guys here," the Museum of American Armor's Kevin Carroll said.

Julius Fiorini, left, and Jim Andreadis attend a ceremony at Museum of American Armor, Old Bethpage, N.Y., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (FOX 5 NY)

Fiorini, a Purple Heart recipient and tank commander, came ashore in Normandy as part of the 747th Tank Battalion.

"It was something he wanted to forget," Fiorini's son, Tom, told FOX 5 NY. "It was cold, horrible and when it was about the tank — he was running over animals or people."

Andreadis was a cannoneer; he was responsible for loading the tank's main gun. His unit was the first to relieve American troops at the Battle of the Bulge and he helped liberate a subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp.

"Things are coming out that I never talk about," Andreadis said. "Luckily I made it home in one piece."

Tanks on display at Museum of American Armor, Old Bethpage, N.Y., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (FOX 5 NY)

On Thursday, the Museum of American Armor paid tribute to soldiers who fought against European fascism. They also honored our local heroes on the 80th anniversary of the Sherman tank.

Ahead of Veterans Day, they hope future generations hold onto history and never forget the sacrifice.

"People recognize and they thank me," Andreadis said. "It's heartwarming because they remember."

Museum of American Armor | 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage, N.Y. 11804 | 516-454-8265