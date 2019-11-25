Museum of the Dog in Manhattan

As it approaches its one year anniversary in its new Midtown, Manhattan home, the American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog is giving a new perspective to man’s best friend.

"Most of these paintings have stories," said Museum CEO and Executive Director Alan Fausel.



One of the newest acquisitions, "Stubby Salutes" a sculpture by Susan Bahary, is among the works celebrating war dogs.

"A young man when he was deployed, took him on the boat to World War I, you weren't supposed to bring a dog on a boat, but he had taught Stubby how to salute, so when the COO, Commanding Officer came in, he said oh you can keep him," explained Fausel. "But he was actually a real war dog, he saved some lives, he got a Purple Heart, he was in 17 different battles."

The museum’s current temporary exhibition is called "Photos: Please Do Not Bend," a collection of ordinary snapshots of dogs amassed over decades by collector Catherine Johnson.

There are also plenty of opportunities for interaction at the Museum, including a virtual dog training station, and a "Meet the Breeds" digital table where guests can scroll for detailed information on their favorite kinds of dogs.

The selfie station has also proven to be a big hit.

The Museum of the Dog has a busy year ahead with exhibitions planned on dogs in fashion and dogs in Hollywood. In conjunction with the 2020 election, they plan a special show on presidential dogs.