Ice cream, you scream: SoHo's Museum of Ice Cream neighborhood drama, explained

The Brief The Museum of Ice Cream in Soho is attracting large crowds, causing concerns among residents about sidewalk congestion and neighborhood tranquility. Local business owners report that the lines outside the museum often block entrances, impacting their ability to attract customers. The museum's request to extend alcohol-serving hours was denied, and it will continue operating as it has since 2019.



The Museum of Ice Cream in Soho, known for its Instagram-worthy appeal, is drawing criticism from local residents due to the crowds it attracts.

While the museum is a popular destination for both tourists and locals, some residents are concerned about the impact on pedestrian traffic and neighborhood tranquility.

A tourist magnet

What we know:

The Museum of Ice Cream has become a hotspot for visitors looking to capture the perfect photo and enjoy a sweet treat.

Soho, in general, has become extremely popular over the years, and the neighborhood is becoming more and more congested.

The museum's popularity has led to frequent lines on the sidewalk, which some residents claim make it difficult to navigate the area.

What they're saying:

Sean Sweeney, executive director of the Soho Alliance, expressed concern to FOX 5 NY about the congestion.

"There are just having a large amount of crowds congregating here. And it gets crowded enough so to have 1 or 2 lines of pedestrian passageway on the sidewalk removed because they're waving. It's troublesome. People want to go into their houses without having to push through throngs of people to get to their front door."

A neighboring business owner also shared his frustrations, noting that the lines often block the entrance to his shoe store.

"We can't get people into our doors because they line up in front of the door sometimes," he said. "So it's a popular place. Is it an issue? I would say for our business it's an issue because if the lines in front of the door, people don't really walk into our business because the line's blocking the entrance. I don't really know how you better handle that."

The other side:

Despite these concerns, the museum continues to operate as usual, with employees greeting customers outside.

The museum's application to extend its hours for serving alcohol to 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends was recently denied by the state liquor authority, following complaints from the Soho Alliance. The alliance argued that most stores on Broadway close by 9 p.m., and they prefer peace and quiet after that time.

What's next:

The Museum of Ice Cream has decided not to pursue any further changes to its operating hours and will continue to function as it has since opening in 2019. The situation remains a point of contention for some residents and business owners in the area, as they seek solutions to manage the crowds and maintain neighborhood harmony.