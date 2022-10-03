'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested

New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig.

Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.

On Saturday, around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, two 17-year-olds approached Lee and tried to rob him. The robbery ended with the store owner being stabbed to death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deadly stabbing in Fashion District

Both suspects were eventually arrested following the incident. Neither of the names was released due to the fact that they were minors.

FOX 11 spoke with the shopping center's landlords, Davina Kangavari and her husband. They've seen the surveillance video of the deadly incident not yet released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"They were looking at a wig. And then all of a sudden they made a run for it. Tommy had a record of being tough and going after robbers," said Davina Kangavari. "He started chasing them around shopping center and then the boy pulled out a knife and shanked him right in the heart."

Lee's business had been targeted by robbers at least several other times before Saturday's deadly incident. His death marks the latest in violent crimes happening across Los Angeles County.

"I don’t think he ever imagined he would be murdered over a wig," said Davina Kangavari.

Lee leaves behind a 25-year-old daughter.

Kangavari issued the following message for the two teen suspects, now in custody.

"Shame on you," she said. "Threw life away over a wig."