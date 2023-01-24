Family of murdered NY cheerleader is shocked at sentence

The family of a murdered cheerleader is outraged over what they consider is the lenient sentence the killer faces.

A 15-year-old was sentenced to three to nine years of incarceration after pleading guilty to felony manslaughter for the April 2022 fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon.

The judge didn't have much of a choice. The offense carries a maximum sentence of 3 1/3 to 10 years for a juvenile offender in the State of New York.

Green's mother spoke outside the court after the sentencing.

"I will never see my daughter again," Laverne Gordon said. "My daughter will never have a future. She will never have family. Nothing."



Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said, "A teenage defendant senselessly took the life of Kayla Green, and in doing so, left a community devastated."



On April 8, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., after a school celebration parade turned violent, the girl stabbed Green, a Mount Vernon High School sophomore, in the heart with a knife.

Green was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she was pronounced dead.



The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested the defendant in Dobbs Ferry on the evening of April 8, 2022. Her name was not released because of her age.