Mumps scare in Westchester County

Over two dozen patients at a Westmed Medical Group location in Rye were apparently exposed to the mumps virus after a patient tested positive for the virus while visiting the facility.

According to a spokeswoman for Westmed, those who were in the urgent care, lab or radiology suites at the Theall Road location in Rye on October 11 between 8 and 9:30 a.m. and October 12th from noon to 1 p.m. are being encouraged to reach out to their physician.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler says that all 27 patients possibly exposed to the mumps have been notified, with some of them being give the MMR vaccine. Others were told to stay home from work or school for the entire 24-day incubation period.

The Westchester County Health Department is urging people to avoid other instances like this by calling your doctor first before going to an urgent care or an office if you have symptoms of mumps or chicken pox.