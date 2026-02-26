Multiple women punched in Morningside Heights attack, NYPD says

article

Multiple women were punched in the face in Morningside Heights earlier this month, according to police.

What we know:

Officials say the assault happened near West 122nd Street and Broadway around 7 p.m.

Police said an unidentified individual approached four women who were walking on the sidewalk and punched each of them in the face with a closed fist.

Three of the victims, including a 52-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

Another 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot, heading southbound on Broadway, police said.

Police seek suspect

The NYPD released surveillance images of the individual and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains ongoing.