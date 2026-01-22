Multiple shot inside Bronx in apparent murder-suicide, sources say

The Brief A man and a woman were killed and a woman critically injured after gunfire erupted inside a Bronx apartment early Wednesday morning. Police found all three victims shot in the head or face when they responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 2500 Johnson Ave. Investigators are probing a possible murder-suicide, a source tells Fox 5, as the investigation continues with no arrests made.



Multiple people were shot and injured in the Bronx Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened inside a Bronx apartment and that two people were dead and a third critically injured.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the shooting appears to be a murder suicide.

What we know:

Authorities say officers responded to a 7:57 a.m. call of multiple shots fired inside a building at 2500 Johnson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

55 and 59-year-old shot

A 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were both shot in the head. An 86-year-old woman was shot in the face, according to police.

EMS pronounced the 55-year-old man and the 59-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The 86-year-old woman to nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what exactly led to the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.