Multiple shot inside Bronx in apparent murder-suicide, sources say
BRONX - Multiple people were shot and injured in the Bronx Thursday morning, according to police.
Police say the shooting happened inside a Bronx apartment and that two people were dead and a third critically injured.
Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the shooting appears to be a murder suicide.
What we know:
Authorities say officers responded to a 7:57 a.m. call of multiple shots fired inside a building at 2500 Johnson Avenue.
When police arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
55 and 59-year-old shot
A 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were both shot in the head. An 86-year-old woman was shot in the face, according to police.
EMS pronounced the 55-year-old man and the 59-year-old woman dead at the scene.
The 86-year-old woman to nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what exactly led to the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.