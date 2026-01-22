Expand / Collapse search
Multiple shot inside Bronx in apparent murder-suicide, sources say

Updated  January 22, 2026 10:25am EST
The Brief

    • A man and a woman were killed and a woman critically injured after gunfire erupted inside a Bronx apartment early Wednesday morning.
    • Police found all three victims shot in the head or face when they responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 2500 Johnson Ave.
    • Investigators are probing a possible murder-suicide, a source tells Fox 5, as the investigation continues with no arrests made.

BRONX - Multiple people were shot and injured in the Bronx Thursday morning, according to police. 

Police say the shooting happened inside a Bronx apartment and that two people were dead and a third critically injured.

What we know:

Authorities say officers responded to a 7:57 a.m. call of multiple shots fired inside a building at 2500 Johnson Avenue. 

When police arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

55 and 59-year-old shot

A 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were both shot in the head. An 86-year-old woman was shot in the face, according to police.

EMS pronounced the 55-year-old man and the 59-year-old woman dead at the scene. 

The 86-year-old woman to nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what exactly led to the incident. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

The Source: This report is based on information from police.

