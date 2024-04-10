Multiple people hospitalized after being struck by car in Brooklyn

Several people have been hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, at around 7:15 p.m. near 18th Avenue and 76th Street in Bensonhurst, a car, driven by an 89-year-old man with a female passenger, lost control and struck a 20-year-old man on a scooter.

The car then struck a parked vehicle with a 20-year-old man seated inside, before striking another pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The car then struck a building where it came to rest.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car sustained minor injuries. A total of five people were taken to the hospital.