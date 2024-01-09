Expand / Collapse search
5 injuries reported after construction accident involving boom truck in Manhattan, FDNY says

By and
Published 
Updated 5:23PM
Inwood
FOX 5 NY

5 injured after boom truck collapse in Manhattan

5 people were injured after a boom truck collapsed in Inwood, Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK - The Department of Buildings (DOB) is investigating the scene of an incident involving a boom truck in northern Manhattan Tuesday. 

FDNY reports 4 people with minor injuries and 1 with serious non-life-threatening injuries. 

All five have been taken to a nearby hospital. 

Authorities tell FOX 5 NY that the boom truck was moving a load of plywood when it suddenly tipped over and fell. 

Video and pictures from the scene show victims being treated and transported.

New York City Department of Transportation cameras show the apparent construction accident in Inwood, Manhattan.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near West 207th Street and 9th Avenue in Inwood. 

DOB issued a warning to contractors and crane operators to take precautionary measures as a powerful storm hit the city, bringing heavy rain and 60 mph wind gusts. 

It is unclear if weather was the cause of the incident. 

What is a boom truck?

Cranes have multiple parts that work together to safely lift and transport heavy loads. (BigRentz)

According to BigRentz, an equipment rental company; a boom truck typically lifts lighter loads than a crane and can drive like a regular truck, unlike a crane that usually lifts heavier loads and stays in fixed position. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 