25 kids rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at daycare in Allentown, officials say

Scary scenes at a daycare in Allentown after officials say more than two dozen children have been taken to local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak.

Crews reportedly found high levels of carbon monoxide when responding to the Happy Smiles Learning Center on Wabash Street around 6:52 a.m. Tuesday morning for an emergency situation.

Officials say 25 children were rushed to four different hospitals, with at least one being unconscious at the time. Additional adults were also transported.

All children and adults are said to be in stable condition.

SKYFOX was live over the very active scene, where a large presence of ambulance, fire and police crews responded to the daycare.

The daycare will be shut down until the source of the leak is found, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.