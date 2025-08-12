'It was a rough scene': 3 killed in Queens multi-car crash, police say

The Brief A multi-car crash in Astoria Tuesday morning left three people dead and shut down the area near 19th Avenue and 42nd Street, according to police. One eyewitness told FOX 5 NY one of the vehicles sped through a stop sign at more than 60 mph before slamming into a food truck. SkyFOX flew over the scene, showing a mangled white sedan, scattered debris, and what appeared to be a box truck with items spilled from its rear.



Three people were killed Tuesday morning in a multi-car crash that shut down a roadway in Astoria, Queens.

The NYPD says it happened around 8:37 a.m. near 19th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Witnesses describe a chaotic and traumatic scene, with one car reportedly speeding through a stop sign before slamming into a food truck.

What they're saying:

"Within seconds I heard the impact and people screaming," said George Giakoumas, an eyewitness who owns a nearby business told FOX 5 NY. "It was a big mess of cars and people laying in the street."

Giakoumas said he saw one car speed through a stop sign moments before the crash. "He didn't even stop at that stop sign," he said. "Must’ve been over 60–70 miles an hour… within a second you heard the impact."

He claims the speeding car swerved and struck a food truck that was serving customers at the time. "It was a rough scene," he said, adding that the car might have hit people who were standing in line.

Giakoumas described the aftermath as traumatic. "Definitely an eye opener," he said. He recalled seeing a man he believed was a mechanic: "You couldn't even tell what he had on after that," he said. "It ripped clothes off his body how hard he took the hit."

What we know:

Police received a 911 call reporting the collision around 8:37 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult man operating a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on 42nd Street when he struck a 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old man. Both men were pedestrians outside a food truck.

The Toyota Corolla spun and collided with a Volvo after the initial impact – the driver of the Volvo, a 42-year-old man traveling on the same street, was attempting to make a U-turn when he was struck.

There are currently no reported injuries regarding the the driver of the Volvo.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, where a white sedan could be seen with parts missing and debris scattered across the roadway.

What appeared to be a box truck could also be seen with items spilling from its rear and scattering across the roadway.

The NYPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.