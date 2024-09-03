Multi-alarm fire erupts at Queens tire shop: FDNY

A multi-alarm fire erupted in a tire shop in Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday, according to the FDNY.

138 fire and EMS personnel responded to 150-05 Liberty Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The tire shop is in a two-story building.

NotifyNYC posted on X to advise nearby residents to close all of their windows.

"Expect smoke & traffic delays in the area," NotifyNYC said on X. "People nearby avoid smoke, close windows."



This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.