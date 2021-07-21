Muffins recalled from Walmart, Sam's Club and other stores over listeria concern

Muffin products produced by Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp are being recalled due to a potential listeria contamination.

The recall applies to 26 products sold in stores like Walmart, Sam’s Club, 7-Eleven and others. They may be packaged under brand names like Great Value, Freshness Guaranteed, The Worthy Crumb and Uncle Wally's.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people — as well as those with weakened immune systems.

The side effects include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Muffin products would at popular grocery chains are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination. (Source: FDA)

To date, Give and Go Prepared Foods has not received notice of any illnesses related to this recall. The company characterized the recall as one of an abundance of caution.

Consumers in possession of the recalled products should dispose of them immediately. Customers are invited to contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall, but should make note of the lot code found on the products’ label.

