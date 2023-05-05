MTA's congestion pricing plan gets green light to move forward

article

The MTA's congestion pricing plan has received approval to move forward from the Federal Highway Administration.

Under the controversial plan, cars could be charged up to $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Supporters of the plan say this will help alleviate traffic, reduce pollution, and encourage more people to take mass transit. The MTA has argued that congestion pricing could bring in as much as $1B annually to help fund the agency.

But critics, like New Jersey Rep. John Gottheimer, say the plan is unfair and people living in the Garden State will be double-taxed.

Featured article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also weighed in, calling the decision to allow congestion pricing "unfair and ill-advised."

In a statement, MTA Chief of External Relations John J. McCarthy responded to the FHA's decision:

"Congestion pricing is a generational opportunity to make it easier for people to get around in, and get to, the Central Business District, by reducing traffic and funding improvements to the public transit system. To do it right, environmental equity has been an integral component. We are grateful that the FHWA has acknowledged the Project Sponsors’ efforts to date and has found the document has met the standards for legal sufficiency."



