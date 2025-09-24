Expand / Collapse search

Metro-North's Harlem and New Haven lines delayed after person struck by train

Published  September 24, 2025 1:56pm EDT
BRONX - Both the Harlem and New Haven lines are experiencing delays after someone was struck by a train in the West Bronx.

Delays on Harlem and New Haven lines

What we know:

Metro-North Railroad's Harlem and New Haven lines are experiencing 20 to 30-minute delays after a person was struck by a train near Tremont.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown when regular service will resume for either line.

The identity of the individual who was struck by the train is also unknown.

