Metro-North's Harlem and New Haven lines delayed after person struck by train
article
BRONX - Both the Harlem and New Haven lines are experiencing delays after someone was struck by a train in the West Bronx.
Delays on Harlem and New Haven lines
What we know:
Metro-North Railroad's Harlem and New Haven lines are experiencing 20 to 30-minute delays after a person was struck by a train near Tremont.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown when regular service will resume for either line.
The identity of the individual who was struck by the train is also unknown.
The Source: This article includes information from a social media post made by Metro-North Railroad.