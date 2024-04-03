MTA demanding NYC marathon pay $750K for lost toll revenue in this year's race

The MTA says it wants to charge New York Road Runners, the organizers of the New York City Marathon, $750,000 to cover the lost toll revenue that comes from shutting down the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

"Having the Road Runners pay a substitute in lieu of the tolls MTA’s missing out on is something that makes sense and it makes all of New York work well together," said Danny Pearlstein, Communications Director for Riders Alliance.

If the New York Road Runners don’t pay up, limited access to the bridge used along the more than 26-mile race could be a result, which could cut into the estimated 50,000 runners already expecting to run in November’s race.

In a statement, NYRR said, "We remain willing to negotiate, but any resolution should reflect the significant value the M.T.A. derives from the marathon, including the increased ridership over marathon weekend."

Marathon organizers touted their economic impact from the race, coming to an estimated $427 million boost to New York City’s tourism and tax revenue.

"The fact that the marathon brings people into the city and into the subway is part of that picture absolutely but it’s not the complete picture," Pearlstein said.

The MTA released a statement partly saying, "Taxpayers cannot be expected to subsidize a wealthy non-government organization like the New York Road Runners to the tune of $750,000."

Last year New York Road Runners said it put $150,000 toward the costs of shutting down the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. An additional $600,000 they argue, so far, is an ask that remains unaccounted for.



