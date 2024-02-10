MTA bus driver overpowers knife-wielding passenger after being punched repeatedly

article

An MTA bus driver was punched repeatedly by an unruly rider Saturday afternoon near South Street and Whitehall on Staten Island.

During an argument with the driver, the suspect exited the bus and waited for the driver to get out of his chair before attacking him, police said.

The driver was able to hold the man until the police arrived.

Rashon Eagle was taken into custody and is being charged with assault and menacing.

He was allegedly wielding a knife while on the M15 bus.

NYC Transit SVP Frank Annicaro released a statement on the attack saying: "The attack on a bus operator was outrageous, utterly unacceptable and could easily have turned tragic. We are grateful for the rapid response, intervention and arrest by NYPD officers who took the knife-wielding perpetrator into custody."

The driver sustained minor injuries.