MTA bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger after argument in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect they say stabbed an MTA bus driver in the neck after an argument aboard a bus in Brooklyn on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect got into an argument with the 60-year-old bus driver at around 11:30 a.m. onboard a B99 bus near Pitkin Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

At some point, the suspect stabbed the bus driver in the neck with an unknown sharp object, before getting off the bus and running away heading west on Pitkin Avenue.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

