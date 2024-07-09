MTA arrests 339 people, impounds over 1,500 vehicles in crackdown on toll evaders

The MTA has announced that it has impounded over 1,500 vehicles and issued over 12,000 summons as part of its ongoing crackdown on toll evaders.

During June and July, an inter-agency task force cracked down on toll evaders and cars with ghost plates at several area bridges and tunnels.

Authorities say 339 people were arrested, in addition to the impounded vehicles and summonses.

According to authorities, the accused drivers owe more than $12M in unpaid tolls and fee.s