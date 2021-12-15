MTA announces major fare changes to lure riders back

The MTA Board passed a new pilot program Wednesday that would cap costs for riders as long as they use the new tap-and-pay OMNY system.

Anyone using the OMNY tap-and-go system will be charged the standard $2.75 per ride for their first twelve trips, beginning every Monday. After that, every trip will be free through the following Sunday.

That adds up to paying $33 a week, which is the current price of a seven-day unlimited ride Metrocard.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to lure riders back onto subways, buses, and trains.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The pilot program begins on March 1 and will last for at least four months. Also part of the program is a 10% discount on monthly tickets for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

There is also a new 20-trip ticket, which offers a 20% discount on went peak one-way fares and a "city ticket " which will allow riders to use the LIRR/Metro-North within NYC limits for weekday off-peak trains.

The MTA is dependent on commuters getting back on buses, subways and trains.

Advertisement

"We're a $16B business that's lost half its customers and we're fighting to get them back," said Janno Lieber, the MTA's Acting Chair and CEO.