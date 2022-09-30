MTA, Katz's Deli and Alidoro team up to create subway-themed sandwich
NEW YORK - It's a sandwich fit for hungry straphangers,
The MTA has teamed up with the iconic Katz's Delicatessen and specialty sandwich shop Alidoro to celebrate the subway system's 118th birthday by creating a limited-edition offering, the 1904 Sandwich.
The $14 sandwich is made with a pile of Katz's signature pastrami, garlic confit cream, Calabrian pepper Dijon slaw, and aged provolone, all on a fresh rye sourdough long roll.
If you'd like to get a taste, the sandwich will be available at four Alidoro locations through October 31:
- Alidoro at Bryant Park, located at 18 East 39th Street
- Alidoro at Rockefeller Plaza, located at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Concourse Level
- Alidoro at Moynihan Train Hall, located at 383 West 31st Street
- Alidoro at The Hugh, located at 601 Lexington Avenue
The 1904 is only available for in-store purchase.
75 lucky customers will also have a chance to win a $50 subway fare prize.