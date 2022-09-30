Expand / Collapse search

MTA, Katz's Deli and Alidoro team up to create subway-themed sandwich

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
The MTA has teamed up with sandwich shop Alidoro Katz's Deli for a special, limited edition offering: The 1904 Sandwich.

NEW YORK - It's a sandwich fit for hungry straphangers,

The MTA has teamed up with the iconic Katz's Delicatessen and specialty sandwich shop Alidoro to celebrate the subway system's 118th birthday by creating a limited-edition offering, the 1904 Sandwich. 

The $14 sandwich is made with a pile of Katz's signature pastrami, garlic confit cream, Calabrian pepper Dijon slaw, and aged provolone, all on a fresh rye sourdough long roll. 

If you'd like to get a taste, the sandwich will be available at four Alidoro locations through October 31:

  • Alidoro at Bryant Park, located at 18 East 39th Street
  • Alidoro at Rockefeller Plaza, located at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Concourse Level
  • Alidoro at Moynihan Train Hall, located at 383 West 31st Street
  • Alidoro at The Hugh, located at 601 Lexington Avenue

The 1904 is only available for in-store purchase.

75 lucky customers will also have a chance to win a $50 subway fare prize.