MTA, Katz's Deli and Alidoro team up to create subway-themed sandwich

It's a sandwich fit for hungry straphangers,

The MTA has teamed up with the iconic Katz's Delicatessen and specialty sandwich shop Alidoro to celebrate the subway system's 118th birthday by creating a limited-edition offering, the 1904 Sandwich.

The $14 sandwich is made with a pile of Katz's signature pastrami, garlic confit cream, Calabrian pepper Dijon slaw, and aged provolone, all on a fresh rye sourdough long roll.

If you'd like to get a taste, the sandwich will be available at four Alidoro locations through October 31:

Alidoro at Bryant Park, located at 18 East 39th Street

Alidoro at Rockefeller Plaza, located at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Concourse Level

Alidoro at Moynihan Train Hall, located at 383 West 31st Street

Alidoro at The Hugh, located at 601 Lexington Avenue

The 1904 is only available for in-store purchase.

75 lucky customers will also have a chance to win a $50 subway fare prize.