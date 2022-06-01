Here are all the movies and TV shows coming to Tubi in June

article

Need something new to watch this month? Tubi has you covered. The free streaming platform is debuting four new original features alongside a slate of award-winning films and blockbuster classics.

So whether you want to get haunted by "Annabelle Comes Home," race against the speedometer with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in "Speed" or fall in love with Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams in "About Time," there’s something for everyone.

Check out a preview of Tubi’s four new originals and then find a full list of new arrivals, broken down by genre.

Obsessed to Death (streaming June 3): "After Cassie (Holland Roden) is ghosted by Austin (Colton Royce) for beloved cycling instructor Summer (Kathryn Kohut), Cassie becomes fixated on Summer, who is everything she is not: glamorous and inspirational to all her devotees at fitness company Levitate 360. Cassie is drawn to Summer’s magnetic personality and worms her way into becoming Summer’s best friend by signing up for her fitness challenge. The closer Cassie gets to Summer, the more she takes on all of Summer’s characteristics, reinventing herself spin class by spin class and lie by lie. But as Summer’s fellow Levitate cyclist and friend Gage (Jesse Reynolds) starts to notice something is off with Cassie, her obsession with Summer turns violent. Emboldened by her newfound popularity, Cassie will do anything to have Summer and her lifestyle for herself."

Sins of the Father: Green River Killer (streaming June 15): "Just in time for Father’s Day, the Tubi two-hour documentary, "Sins of the Father: Green River Killer," explores what it’s like to grow up the child of one of the most prolific serial killers in American history, Gary Ridgway, the infamous Green River Killer. This special unpacks Ridgway’s horrific crimes, the double life he led, the twenty-year police investigation that brought him down, and the long-lasting effects of a father’s unspeakable sins on his son and family."

The Stepmother (streaming June 17): "After a recently widowed single father moves to a new town, a new mysterious woman threatens his relationship with his son and their safety."

Tow (streaming June 24): "Maddie and Abi are twin sisters, and famously the only victims to ever escape the notorious serial killer known as The Mechanic. Years after their near escape, The Mechanic is finally scheduled to be executed for his horrific crimes. But what should be a moment of closure for the sisters ends up unleashing something far more insidious. As they try to leave behind the trauma of their experience, their connection to The Mechanic haunts them and begins to slowly take over their minds."

SPOTLIGHT: Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie steal cars in "Gone in 60 Seconds," while Viggo Mortensen races horses in "Hidalgo."

"A Good Day to Die Hard"

"Clash of the Titans" (2010)

"Gone in 60 Seconds"

"Miss Bala"

"Sherlock Holmes"

"Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows"

"Speed"

"Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines"

"Terminator Salvation"

"The Karate Kid" (2010)

"The Taking of Pelham 123"

SPOTLIGHT: Make it a Denzel Washington double feature with his iconic performance in "Malcolm X" and his directorial debut, "Antwone Fisher."

"Above the Rim"

"Daughters of the Dust" - starting 6/15

"Drumline"

"Fallen"

"He Got Game"

"Roots: The Next Generations"

"This Christmas"

"Training Day"

"White Chicks"

SPOTLIGHT: Chris Evans and Chyler Leigh skewer teen movie tropes in "Not Another Teen Movie," while writer/director Mike Judge skewers workplace culture in "Office Space."

"A Low Down Dirty Shame"

"About Time"

"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"

"Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls"

"Bedazzled" (2000)

"Beetlejuice"

"Elf"

"I Spy"

"Little Nicky"

"Love Don’t Cost a Thing"

"Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous"

"National Lampoon’s Animal House"

"The Night Before"

"White Men Can’t Jump"

"Yes Man"

SPOTLIGHT: In two riveting real-life stories of survival, Tom Hanks plays an astronaut with a problem in "Apollo 13,"while AnnaSophia Robb plays a young surfer who survives a shark attack in "Soul Surfer."

"Gifted"

SPOTLIGHT: A Superman-esque hero goes bad in the 2019 thriller "Brightburn" (streaming June 5), while Honest Abe hunts the undead in 2012’s "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter."

"The Conjuring"

"Titanic 666" (En Español) - Tubi Original

SPOTLIGHT: Check in for an extended stay with "Hotel Transylvania" and "Hotel Transylvania 2."

"Astro Boy"

"Jumanji"

"My Girl"

"My Girl 2"

"Pixels"

"Problem Child"

"Problem Child 3"

"Surf’s Up"

"The Angry Birds Movie"

SPOTLIGHT: Set a date with three all-time great romantic pairings: Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan in "Brown Sugar,"Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in "Pretty Woman" and Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in "The Notebook."

"About Time"

"Angel Eyes"

"Dance With Me"

"Four Christmases"

"Going the Distance"

"Hitch"

"He’s Just Not That Into You"

"The Perfect Holiday"

"The Wedding Date"

"True Romance"

SPOTLIGHT: It’s a two-act magic trick with "Now You See Me" and "Now You See Me 2."

"3022" - starting 6/18

"Chloe"

"Drive" (2011)

"Executive Decision"

"Independence Day"

"Judgement Day"

"No Escape"

"Psycho" (1960)

"Rememory"

"Run All Night"

"The Devil’s Advocate"

"The Fifth Element"

"The Rich Man’s Wife"

"Traffik"

SPOTLIGHT: Revisit the original Bravo reality show that became a cultural sensation twice over, "Queer Eye" (2003).

"A Man Called Hawk"

"Gaycation"

"Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane"

"Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

"Malcolm & Eddie"

"Mike Tyson Mysteries"

"Millionaire Matchmaker"

"The Steve Harvey Show" (new episodes)

The Freak Brothers (2021): Smoke 'em if you got 'em! Pete Davidson, Woody Harrelson and John Goodman lead the voice cast of this adult animated stoner comedy based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic comic, "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers." The series follows three 1960s hippie stoners who smoke a magical strain of weed, only to fall into a 50-year slumber and wake up in the 2020s. While time (and weed culture) may have changed, the Freak Brothers are just as mellow as ever. "The Freak Brothers" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-MA. One season, 8 episodes. Also featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson.

The first season of "The Freak Brothers" is streaming for free on Tubi.

