Mount Vernon schools face closures amid financial crisis

The Mount Vernon City School District is grappling with financial struggles that may force the closure of three elementary schools by next year.

The elementary schools that might close include: The Honor Academy, The Leadership Academy, and Cecil Parker Elementary.

"They need to keep this school open. It’s not fair to this staff. It’s not fair to the progress of these children. They’re doing great," Mount Vernon mom Adeyemi Rivera said as she wiped away her tears.

Rivera is choosing not to tell her kindergartner and fifth grader that they may be forced to go to a different school building next year, fearing that it could ruin their Christmas.

"They were supposed to graduate with each other and now that may not be happening," Rivera said.

Twenty years ago, the Mount Vernon City School District was once a storied district with 16 school buildings housing up to 10,000 students within four square miles.

However, enrollment has been declining. In fact, by 2033 the forecasted enrollment would be just over 5,000 kids, nearly a 50% drop.

"Right now we are in the hole. We know we don’t have to be in the hole if we make these decisions that are fiscally responsible." — Acting Superintendent of Mount Vernon City School District Dr. K. Veronica Smith

Smith said her school district is in financial distress, one of only three school districts struggling in all of New York state. Smith said she had no choice but to propose a reorganization plan to the board.

It’s a decision school officials say is a difficult one to make, but it’s not just low enrollment. It’s also the inefficient and unsustainable K-8 model.

Now 13 buildings serve as middle schools, which means a number of teachers must teach at multiple schools due to their subjects of specialty. That reduces the number of periods they can spend teaching.

The district also reveals that the three school buildings that could shut down are in desperate need of repair. Nearly $400 million in repairs that officials say they simply cannot afford.

The hope is that disruption, however, will be minimal.

"Because there are so many buildings that are relatively close to each other, we are looking at models that wouldn’t force them to go long distances away," Jose Formoso, Assistant Superintendent at Mount Vernon City School District said.

The district said it's too early to know if teachers will lose their jobs.

Smith is doing her best to keep as many educators as she can.

There will be a town hall meeting on Friday night to discuss the proposed plan.