Mott Haven fire: several buildings burn along East 143rd Street

The FDNY is battling a three-alarm fire that broke out early Wednesday morning along East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Video of the inferno shows large flames ripping through several buildings.

The flames broke out at about 2:45 a.m. at 420 East 143rd Street and spread to 422, 424, 418 and 416 East 143rd Street.

Most of the structures are three-family homes.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

So far, no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.