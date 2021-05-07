Mother’s Day movie marathon: Stream these films for free with your mom

Mother’s Day is May 10, and watching the best "movie moms" of all time is a great way to mark the day.



From the mothers that juggle it all like Sarah Jessica Parker in "I Don't Know How She Does It" to quirky and loveable moms like Cher in "Mermaids," Tubi has plenty of free-to-stream titles to watch with your own mom:



With total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed each month since April, Tubi has over 30,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.