Mother's Day 2024: Deals, freebies in NYC

Today is all about moms around the world and showing our appreciation to them. To help you celebrate, many places in New York City are enticing free Mother's Day deals and freebies that are too good to pass up.

Here are a few deals and freebies to check out:

Baked by Melissa

Mini-cupcake enthusiasts can enjoy a 10% discount on Baked by Melissa's 25-pack Mother’s Day Gift Box until May 14, 2024. This assortment features 25 dairy-free, vegan cupcakes in flavors such as Chocolate & Sprinkles, Blondie, Cookie Butter Brownie, Electric Tie-Dye, S’mores, and Vanilla & Sprinkles.

Furthermore, with every purchase of a Mother’s Day gift box, Baked by Melissa is committed to donating $5 to the Chamber of Mothers, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting mothers and advocating for paid leave, childcare, and maternal health.

Insomnia Cookies

Purchase 12 classic cookies either online or in-store from Insomnia Cookies, and receive an additional four classic cookies for free.

For online orders, simply add the deal to your cart before proceeding to checkout. For in-store purchases, inform the cashier about the deal before finalizing your transaction. This offer can be used once per transaction and cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Act fast! This deal is valid until 3 a.m. PST on May 13.

DoorDash

DoorDash aims to grant moms the invaluable gift of time, along with a bouquet of flowers.

According to a recent survey by DoorDash, 75% of mothers expressed a desire for more free time. In response, the company is offering an opportunity for one fortunate mom in each state to win free babysitting for an entire year.

To participate, simply treat your mom to flowers.

During Mother’s Day weekend, navigate to the Flowers section at the top of the DoorDash app. Explore a variety of options, from bouquets under $50 to exquisite roses and seasonal arrangements, and add your selection to the cart. During checkout, apply the promo code "GIFTOFTIME."

By spending $30 or more and utilizing the code, you'll automatically be entered into the giveaway. Additionally, the code grants you a 20% discount on orders totaling $30 or more (with a maximum discount of $15).

Krispy Kreme

Treat your mom to a donut! Krispy Kreme unveiled its latest offering: the exclusive Minis for Mom Collection.

For a limited period, indulge in three brand-new, delectable mini doughnuts:

Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut: H and-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a white sprinkled heart.

Mini Iced Rose Doughnut: Hand-dipped in bright teal icing and decorated with a buttercreme rose.

Mini Chocolate Cookie Crumble Doughnut made with OREO –Hand-dipped in chocolate icing and crushed OREO® cookies, and decorated with colorful daisy sprinkles and a chocolate buttercreme dollop.

Whitney Museum of American Art

The Whitney Museum of American Art is offering guests free admission for Mother's Day.

Click here to reserve your tickets.

Gopuff

Check out Gopuff while stocks last.

For users aged 21 and above, Gopuff offers a 15% discount on a curated wine selection.

FAM members enjoy even greater savings, with discounts starting at 30% off on beloved chocolate brands like Tony’s Chocolonely, Ferrero Rocher, Ghirardelli, Lindt, and more.

For those seeking last-minute gifts, Gopuff presents two stunning flower bouquets for all users:

The Mother’s Day flower bouquet comprises hot pink carnations, pink mini carnations, white daisies, yellow daisies, alstroemeria, and purple dianthus, priced at $14.99 ($11.99 for FAM members).

For a more lavish option, the Mother’s Day premium flower bouquet features light pink roses, white raffine, yellow solidago, pink snapdragon, pink matsumoto, and lavender statice, priced at $27.99 ($19.99 for FAM members).

To add a personal touch, every delivery comes with a Mother’s Day-themed postcard customized with the recipient’s name, free with any order using the platform’s gifting feature on Mother’s Day.

Visit the Edge at Hudson Yards

Elevate your Mother's Day festivities with a trip to Edge! Spoil the moms in your circle as you indulge in bubbly over 1,100 feet above ground, relishing unparalleled city vistas.

The first 300 visitors to buy or enjoy a glass of Champagne at the Edge Bar today, will be treated to a complimentary macaron from Ladurée. Ladurée's latest store, now open on Level 1 of The Shops at Hudson Yards, is the gracious provider of this delectable gift.