Mother shot twice while walking with 5-year-old, 2-year-old in Queens

The NYPD is investigating after a mother was shot multiple times while walking with her two young children in Queens.

According to authorities, at around 6:44 p.m. on Friday, a 28-year-old woman was walking with a 5-year-old child and a 2-year-old inside of a stroller on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway when a black Acura MDX pulled up nearby them.

Police say a gunman inside the SUV began firing, striking the mother in her arm and back. A nearby man was hit in the arm with a bullet.

Neither of the children was injured, according to authorities.

Both victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, both in stable condition. It is unclear who the target of the shooting was.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.